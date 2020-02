Henry is coming back very soon!

He'll be releasing digital single "Thinking of You" on February 12th at 6PM KST, and he released the cover image for the song on his SNS. The song is, of course, composed and written by Henry himself. It's a bright medium tempo song with a signature Spanish guitar sound, and made even more charming through Henry's violin in the chorus.

Stay tuned for the release of "Thinking of You"!