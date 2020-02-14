Han Hye Jin is the perfect 'FENDI' muse for the March cover of 'Harper's Bazaar'

Top model Han Hye Jin graced the cover of 'Harper's Bazaar' magazine's upcoming March issue as the most perfect, flawless 'FENDI' muse!

For this cover photoshoot, Han Hye Jin rocked 'FENDI's 2020 spring/summer collection from head to toe, ranging from swimsuit styles to floral patterns, edgy overalls, and more. You can see below just how much charisma and confidence Han Hye Jin exudes in every one of her cuts.



Be ready for summer early with Han Hye Jin's jaw-dropping cover pictorial previews, below!

