Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Han Hye Jin is the perfect 'FENDI' muse for the March cover of 'Harper's Bazaar'

Top model Han Hye Jin graced the cover of 'Harper's Bazaar' magazine's upcoming March issue as the most perfect, flawless 'FENDI' muse!

For this cover photoshoot, Han Hye Jin rocked 'FENDI's 2020 spring/summer collection from head to toe, ranging from swimsuit styles to floral patterns, edgy overalls, and more. You can see below just how much charisma and confidence Han Hye Jin exudes in every one of her cuts. 

Be ready for summer early with Han Hye Jin's jaw-dropping cover pictorial previews, below!

paluten187erz406 pts 60 minutes ago
60 minutes ago

One has to say she looks nice

daeoable463 pts 32 minutes ago
32 minutes ago

Wow this woman is almost 37 years old😲😲

Share

