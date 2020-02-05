GOT7's 'Hard Carry 2.5' and M2's 'Relay Dance' win at 'Vega Digital Awards'

GOT7 and Mnet's Digital Studio M2 have won 'Vega Digital Awards'!

The Vega Awards recognizes the outstanding performance of the best digital professionals. 'GOT7's Hard Carry 2.5', won an award under the Video / Online Video (Single) Entertainment category for its entertainment value and large viewership.



‘GOT7’s Hard Carry’ is the first series of M2’s reality program and continued for 2 seasons with an extended season 2. The members were seen going on different missions, connecting them to the audience. The series got millions of views.

M2 also received an award for their 'Relay Dance' segments under the Video / Online Video (Single) Music /Voice Performance category, which show K-POP idols dancing in a line instead of their original formations. The segments have also garnered millions of views and feature popular idols.

The 'Vega Digital Awards' describes the awards as: "Each year, Vega Digital Awards seeks to recognize and honors the outstanding performance, talent, and effort of the best digital and creative professionals, web developers, web designers, and web agencies around the world. We invite the participation of ad agencies, public relations firms, interactive agencies, as well as individual graphic and web designers, and web enthusiasts, along with companies and nonprofit organizations. Vega also searches out the future brightest stars of the digital media universe, to reward and encourage the young people who will create the future of digital communications."

Congratulations to all those who won awards!