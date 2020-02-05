Cignature's Semi earns the nickname 'little Tzuyu' for her visuals

SPORTS CHOSUN

Rookie idol Semi has garnered attention for her visuals, earning her the nickname "little Tzuyu".

Semi is part of the newly debuted girl group Cignature which recently released their debut track "Nun Nu Nan Na". The group also held their first showcase on February 4th where shots of Semi showed her striking similarities to TWICE's Tzuyu.

When hearing about her new nickname, Semi stated: "I'm not sure if I dare say I look similar to Tzuyu. She's someone I respect a lot so I'm honored."

What do you think? Check out more photos of Semi below.

SPORTS CHOSUN

SPORTS CHOSUN