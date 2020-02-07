15

Goo Hye Sun donates 1 ton of pet food to an animal shelter

Goo Hye Sun has donated one ton of pet food to an animal shelter. 

The actress has always expressed her love for animals and uploaded a post to Instagram on February 7th showing her volunteering at the shelter. 

The caption reads: "This past January 31st. I visited the animal shelter with 'Life and Dogue' magazine and donated one ton of pet food. I am sincerely thankful to those giving these babies a new life and to everyone showing interest in animals." 

The photos show Goo Hye Sun showering her love on the animals while she volunteers. The actress is currently studying abroad in London. 

kookieskupkake13 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Inb4 triggered haters be like:

- that doesn't mean she's a good person, she still sucks

- i thought she was gonna stay out of the media

- she is only doing this to try to get less people to hate her, its totally fake

- i am sorry for dogs that they have to see her

- stop reporting on her she is a nobody UGH

- she should just go away

- i'd be impressed if it was 7 tons, 1 ton isn't even that much

- if only she had donated some kindness to her own husband

