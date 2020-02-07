Red Velvet's Seulgi is chic and sweet in pink Converse

Red Velvet's Seulgi showed off her fashion tastes in a new update.
The star uploaded a series of gorgeous pictures on February 7th that show her rocking her favorite color, pink! The caption reads: "Let's keep loving what I already love. I love pink."
Seulgi impressed fans with her artful poses and expressions as she rocked a trendy and sporty look. The pink sneakers give a bright accent to her look and fans have been commenting:
"Let's keep loving Seulgi!"
"You're adorable."
"I like Seulgi a lot."
What do you think of Seulgi's look?
