F.T. Island's Minhwan has quietly enlisted in the military today.

He will be finishing his basic training before serving full-time in the reserve forces, which will allow him to return home every day during his military service.

Yulhee recently gave birth to healthy twin girls and the family will be stepping down from their program 'Mr. House Husband' given the recent developments in their life. Their last episode is set to air on the 26th.



Congratulations to the happy family!