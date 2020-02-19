15

Posted by germainej

EXO's Chen writes apology letter to fans about sudden news of fiancee's pregnancy

EXO's Chen wrote a letter of apology to EXO-L after the sudden news of his fiancee's pregnancy.

On February 19, Chen posted the following letter on EXO's official fan club page, apologizing for the announcement letter he previously wrote to fans:

"Hello. This is Chen.

After worrying a lot about how I should express my feelings, it's taken me until now to write to EXO-L.

I'm worried I might hurt you with poor wording, but I want to firstly apologize to everyone who's waited for all this time. I also want to express my apologies to EXO-L who must have been very surprised and taken aback by the sudden news.

When I first wrote the letter, it was my first time experiencing something like that too, so I worried a lot about what I should say to EXO-L, who've been together with me. Still, I wrote a letter because I thought I needed to tell all of you first personally... but I was really sad to see people were hurt and ashamed by my clumsy and lacking words that didn't express my feelings correctly.

I'm not sure if my feelings were conveyed well enough, but I want to sincerely thank everyone who has given me love and support. I am here today because of all of you.

I also want to apologize for writing this letter so late. I'll be sure to show a side of me that works hard in the future. Thank you."



As previously reported, Chen wrote a letter to fans announcing his fiancee's pregnancy and their upcoming wedding on January 13. 

XArmyXStayX956
45 minutes ago

Chen shouldn't have to apologise to these so called "fans", he's doing what makes him happy and these assholes won't accept the reality

Eunbean
42 minutes ago

Guys, in times like this I feel like I am a truer EXOfan than those so-called ACE guys, Its shameful that those women, mature, some of them maybe having boyfriends or husbands (well that unlikely since they want Chen marry them all at some point) go out to protest that their fav got a life


Conclusion: Chen is suffering uselessly because of these EXO L ACE thing

