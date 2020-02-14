Davichi's Lee Hae Ri reveals that she was rejected from YG Entertainment, dropped out of school before debuting

Davichi's Lee Hae Ri revealed the difficulty she faced before debuting.

She appeared on the February 14th broadcast of 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook' where she revealed: "I applied to major in music college but I got rejected twice. I thought I should make money so I auditioned for YG Entertainment. I was eliminated in the second round."





She continued, stating: "Afterwards I went to college to major in classical piano but I wasn't happy so I dropped out of school. The company connected me to Kang Min Kyung. After we debuted, we performed at so many events, around five to six a day. But since it was the beginning of my debut I didn't earn a lot of money."