BTS to preview 30 seconds of their comeback title track 'ON' exclusively on TikTok

According to TikTok on February 19, BTS will be previewing their upcoming 4th full album title track "ON" exclusively via the video platform!

On February 21 at 6 AM KST, a 30 second preview of BTS's "ON" will go live only on the TikTok app, 12 hours before the full release of BTS's 4th full album, 'Map of the Soul: 7'.





One TikTok representative commented regarding the exclusive preview, "TikTok's unique promotional method which allows artists and consumers to communicate while promoting their content to one another, breaking away from the typical methods of promotion, is currently creating a hot sensation."

Will you be on TikTok this February 21 for an exclusive preview of BTS's "ON"?