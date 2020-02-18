TOP Media's new boy group MCND releases icy new teaser photo for debut album 'Into the Ice Age'

TOP Media's upcoming, 5-member rookie boy group MCND has released an icy new group photo for their debut album, 'Into the Ice Age'!

In their new group photo, the MCND members seem to be chilling inside a walk-in refrigerator, combining hip, street-style items with an overall cool, blue tone in their outfits. Made up of members Castle J, BIC, Minjae, Huijun, and Win, MCND is set to make their debut this February 27 with their 1st album, 'Into the Ice Age'.

Stay tuned for more of MCND's debut teaser series, coming soon.