FNC Entertainment to debut their first dance boy group in 4 years since SF9

On February 19, FNC Entertainment confirmed the coming of a large-scale rookie boy group launching project, coming this summer.

The first dance boy group to debut under FNC Entertainment in approximately 4 years since SF9, the label's upcoming new rookie group reportedly consists of expertly-trained members. FNC Entertainment has been preparing for this new debut project since last year, and starting some time this spring, the label will begin unveiling the group's name, member profiles, etc.

Fans can look forward to a series of unique new pre-debut promotion project leading up to FNC Entertainment's new boy group launch, within the first half of 2020. Meanwhile, FNC is home to idol groups such as F.T. Island, CNBLUE, AOA, N.Flying, SF9, and Cherry Bullet.

