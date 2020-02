Buckle up ARMYs! BTS has finally released what you've all been waiting for!

The group just revealed a 30-second preview of their long-awaited title song "ON" on TikTok! After months of anticipation, fans are finally going to be able to enjoy the group's new music that they've worked hard to prepare. Although the group crashed TikTok as fans rushed to the app to see their comeback, it is now up for you to enjoy!

What do you think of the preview of "On?"