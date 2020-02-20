Heize reveals her beautiful rendition of Shin Seung Hoon's 'I Believe'

Singer-songwriter Heize treated fans with her beautiful rendition of Shin Seung Hoon's "I Believe".

The hit song became popular after appearing in the OST of the wildly popular 'My Sassy Girl' starring Jun Ji Hyun and Cha Tae Hyun. Heize put her own personal twist on the song and uploaded it to her Youtube channel. The video starts off with a Cyworld (popular social media network in the 2000s) themed website along with various clips from 'My Sassy Girl.'

Check out the video above! What do you think of Heize's version of the song?