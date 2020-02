Rapper Yook Ji Dam has been sporting a new look these days!

The 23-year-old rapper has been posting updates on her Instagram to show her newly short and dark hair. She is also sporting colored contacts and looks noticeably different from when she was competing in 'Show Me The Money' and 'Unpretty Rap Star' in the past.

Yook Ji Dam has been interacting with fans on social media but is currently inactive as a rapper. What do you think of her new look?