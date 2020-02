BLACKPINK's Jennie sent her love to BLINKs after wrapping up performances in Japan.

Jennie stunned fans while wearing a gorgeous red lace dress that accentuated her beautiful features. Netizens are raving over her beauty stating:

"She's so pretty. I can't see anyone else but her."

"Gorgeous."

"Cute, sexy, and pretty!"







BLACKPINK has been active on tour and BLINKS cannot wait for the group's newest music release. What do you think of Jennie's red look?