Webtoon artist and TV personality Kim Poong shows how empty the streets of Busan are in the midst of the Coronavirus outbreak

Webtoon artist and TV personality Kim Poong showed how deserted the streets of Busan are in light of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Given the sudden surge of cases in South Korea, many are avoiding public areas leading to the usually bustling streets of the city to be eerily empty. Kim Poong's recent Instagram update cheered on citizens while showing the deserted streets of Busan.

The caption reads: "I came to Busan for work. This is the situation inside Starbucks. Stay strong business owners!"





Many are worried about how the outbreak will affect the local economy in Korea as many small independent businesses will be deprived of income.



