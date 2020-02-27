Berry Good's Johyun embroiled in controversy after social media post on coronavirus

Berry Good's Johyun is embroiled in controversy after making a social media post on the ongoing coronavirus emergency.



On February 25, Johyun posted on social media, "Let's overcome the coronavirus," along with a screenshot of an article that suggested banning entry into China. The post has now caused controversy with some netizens speculating the Berry Good member was supporting the article's content.



After seeing the negative reaction, Johyun responded, "I wish you'd just stop... I know you're free to think about it, but I had no bad intentions. What does it matter if I say I was sincerely worried, you're too busy attacking me. Just live a healthy life, and I'd like for nothing bad to happen. There are people who are going through things that are unfair. Why are you thinking so detailed about it?"



She later added, "I don't know who the person is, and I just related to the last sentence. I hope for citizens to live, and I only saw what was written about 'Let's let the people live first.' I hope you don't think and judge too deeply about it. I didn't mean anything. I'm sorry."



Berry Good's label also stated, "Johyun simply meant, 'Let's all be healthy together.' She didn't mean anything else, but she expressed her apologies because there were unexpected comments."