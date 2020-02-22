Actor Park Seo Joon donates over $80K to aid Daegu in midst of Coronavirus outbreak

Actor Park Seo Joon has donated 100 million Won ($82,845.46 USD) to aid the city of Daegu in the midst of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak.



Following previous reports, the number of confirmed cases of novel Coronavirus has risen to 433 with a large number of cases cited in Daegu, which the South Korean government has now deemed a "special management zone." In light of this,Park Seo Joon is reported to have donated 100 million Won to the Daegu Community Chest of Korea. The money will go towards purchasing devices needed to treat patients with Coronavirus.



The Daegu Community Chest of Korea stated, "After watching news reports saying Daegu does not have enough negative pressure rooms or medical equipment to treat Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, Par Seo Joon donated 100 million Won to help purchase the necessary equipment."

