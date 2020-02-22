Bada grieves late actress Lee Eun Ju's passing after 15 years

February 22 of 2020 marks the 15 years since actress Lee Eun Ju's passing. The late actress committed suicide at the age of 24 (25 in Korean age) back in 2005.



To grieve Lee Eun Ju's passing, Bada took to her Instagram. She shared a short note from the late actress and posted a picture of her and Lee Eun Ju.

In the caption, she wrote, "I went back in time and went to the beach where I visited with Eun Ju back then. When we were cheering each other up, saying the world feels harsher to us because we are too young and vulnerable, she would wear a bright smile like the white cloud over the horizon, to two Badas (beach in Korean is also 'bada'). I laughed with her holding her hands tight, gazing into her starry eyes. We are still precious friends to each other as she has wished. Eunju, I love you."





The note from Lee Eun Ju reads as follows. "To my dear friend, Seong Hee (Bada's legal name).. The person I want to share too many things and give too many things.. Let's become a person who each of us can share everything. Whenever it's hard, happy, lonely, or just need someone to talk. The two of us."