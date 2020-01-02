Yang Joon Il states his gratitude for his growing popularity

Singer Yang Joon Il relayed his thanks for his growing popularity on the January 2nd broadcast of MBC's 'Section TV'.

The singer debuted in the early 1990s but didn't have much fame. Yang Joon Il was even forced to leave Korea as an immigration officer denied him a Visa renewal saying he didn't want people like in the country. Nearly 30 years later, however, he is being rediscovered. He participated in an interview, stating his disbelief at his luck and the surge in his popularity after appearing on JTBC's 'Sugarman 3'.



Yang Joon Il said: "CF filming? Appearing on this show for an interview? Having a fan meeting? All these things I couldn't imagine. Every day I think 'what is this?' and stay humble."



Congratulations to Yang Joon Il. Check out a clip of his interview below!