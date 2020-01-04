15

Singer-songwriter Nilo turns off comments for posts on his Instagram after SBS 'Unanswered Questions' uncovers "sajaegi"

AKP STAFF

Singer-songwriter Nilo turned off comments for posts on his Instagram after SBS' 'Unanswered Questions' uncovered "sajaegi" on January 4. 

The 'Unanswered Questions' focused on the fact Nilo's 'Pass by' was highly ranked with the idols with much larger fandom back in April of 2018.  Professor and a K-Pop columnist Lee Gyu Tag commented, "We can't really see the driving force behind his music doing well. He did not promote his songs on air nor he had a large fandom like other idols."

Nilo has previously clarified it was the result of viral marketing. However, an anonymous interviewee stated, "I look at the rankings on the list of popular karaoke songs every day. Usually, songs reappear on music charts are first recognized through karaokes. But 'Pass by' topped the karaoke chart in May, a month after it first topped the music streaming charts." The below picture shows his song was ranked at 4th on May 11, 2018. 

Netizens continue to speculate as the singer turned off comments on his social media right after the episode aired. 

What are your thoughts?

Kkkpopvvv
32 minutes ago

Finally...Something should be done about this. Its not fair considering many fans invest time and money into streaming. EXO-ls warned about this since 2015 nobody believed them until their idols became victims too. EXO-CBX, EXO-SC, EVERY SINGLE EXO comeback + Baekhyun solo, D.O and Chen were attacked on purpose. Excuse me but those artists that are unknown literally have no following suddenly rising up when certain artists make comebacks is suspicious. Literally the same artists rose 87 places up when EXO and Twice released their songs...suspicious. Obviously those unknown artist might not use sajaegi but they might not know someone paid for their songs to be pushed up so that another artist will be sabotaged. It should be looked into who is buying and paying for the sajaegi not only the brokers. The episode on SBS showed EXO being a victim of malicious sajaegi MANY TIMES this means another company a rival company, anti fans paid a broker to push random songs up to sabotage their ranking and stop them from achieving PAK or number 1. I honestly don't think that random artist can even afford sajaegi if it costs up to 87$K. Its rival agencies buying sajaegi to push their own artist then later paying for sajaegi to sabotage oter artists so that they can one up the rival in something. Charts are becoming a joke at this point. About Nilo he might not use sajaegi but someone else might pay for his song to rise up. So please no one send him hate since he has denied it yes he might be guilty but most likely he isnt but he is a victim of someone else buying sajaegi to push his song on purpouse so he is just a scapegoat. Same with Shaun he us not exactly unknown he actually became popular thanks to this sajaegi scandal lol it turned out good for him anyway same with him he might have not purchased it but someone else might have done it.

5

Heather_Hughes
60 minutes ago

tbh im glad the chart manipulations are being talked about, but i feel bad for the artists mixed up in it all, whether his song was or wasnt manipulated, i wish people wouldn't send hate :( and keep in mind that sometimes artists might not know about any of it,


the companies behind them do a lot of it, if i were to put it in a example its kinda like X1 is a victim of the produce x rigging, they had no fault but the company and people running the show did. if you defend X1 or izone then the same "sympathy" should be applied to these artists too, unless its proven they had knowledge of the manipulations too.

