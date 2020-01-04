27

Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

X1 and IZ*ONE officially left out of 'Golden Disc Award' rankings

'Golden Disc Awards' judges have officially left X1 and IZ*ONE out of the rankings.

The two groups were originally nominated, but were taken out of the nominees list through the first and second meetings. The committee explained, "The nominees were chosen through a quantitative assessment. However, we decided that as the 'Produce' series staff are currently on trial and were booked by prosecutors, and because the team was not created in a legal matter, it would not be right to include them in the rankings."


What do you think about their decision?

5

Znewie71916 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Their fans are gonna be pissed. Their sales weren't manipulated just their rankings on the show.

3

thealigirl82,764 pts 35 minutes ago 0
35 minutes ago

"because the team was not created in a legal matter, it would not be right to include them in the rankings." their reasoning makes sense to me

