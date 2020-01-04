X1 and IZ*ONE officially left out of 'Golden Disc Award' rankings

'Golden Disc Awards' judges have officially left X1 and IZ*ONE out of the rankings.

The two groups were originally nominated, but were taken out of the nominees list through the first and second meetings. The committee explained, "The nominees were chosen through a quantitative assessment. However, we decided that as the 'Produce' series staff are currently on trial and were booked by prosecutors, and because the team was not created in a legal matter, it would not be right to include them in the rankings."





What do you think about their decision?

