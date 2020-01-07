2

SF9's Chani states he hates kisses for this particular reason

SF9's Chani revealed that he hates skinship on the January 7th episode of jTBC's 'Idol Room'.

The group came on the show to promote their newest title track "Good Guy" when a video also played of him screaming as members showed their affection for him by kissing him on the cheek. Chani stated: "I hate skinship. Isn't it weird that the members try to kiss me?! Then I get their spit on my face"

SF9's Dawon added: "He's ok with us touching him but we're not allowed to kiss him."

Chani was then forced to participate in a cheek kissing mission where he hilariously showed his distaste and the panelists' love for him. 

What do you think? 

Why force him to take part in this "game" since he clearly dislikes it. This is why I really dislike D+C and their "humor", most of the time they're just super rude and annoying🙄
