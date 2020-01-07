6

6

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Momoland's official account makes first Instagram post since Daisy's accusations

AKP STAFF

It definitely has been a wild ride between MLD Entertainment and Daisy as accusations fly back and forth about contract termination costs and the prevention of her continuing her activities. 

However, it seems like the girls are trying to stay positive as they make their first Instagram update since the scandal. 

The girls are seen snuggled up in blankets with the caption: "Meeting you on the first snow of the new year with our Merries! Thank you for spending time with us into the late night. I hope that your 2020 becomes as well as the fortunes that come out of fortune cookies!" 


We hope all the drama works out in the end and doesn't interfere with the girls' schedules. 

  1. Momoland
  2. Daisy
1 5,850 Share 50% Upvoted

2

nhv40 pts 55 minutes ago 0
55 minutes ago

The rest of the girls shouldn't be facing hate of any kind right now. The whole 'Daisy' situation is between her and the company. From everything this company has done for the girls thus far should make us focus our attention on them. They left us with no update/explanation for an entire year as to why Taeha and Daisy were on hiatus. Taeha left the company. Yeonwoo left due to anxiety. And now daisy was or is basically being held hostage in this company.

Share
AB6IX, ATEEZ, CIX, EVERGLOW, ITZY, ONEUS
Rookie groups with the best stage presence
17 minutes ago   2   1,818
LOONA
Backstage videos from LOONA photoshoot
2 hours ago   0   269

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND