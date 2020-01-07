Momoland's official account makes first Instagram post since Daisy's accusations

It definitely has been a wild ride between MLD Entertainment and Daisy as accusations fly back and forth about contract termination costs and the prevention of her continuing her activities.

However, it seems like the girls are trying to stay positive as they make their first Instagram update since the scandal.

The girls are seen snuggled up in blankets with the caption: "Meeting you on the first snow of the new year with our Merries! Thank you for spending time with us into the late night. I hope that your 2020 becomes as well as the fortunes that come out of fortune cookies!"





We hope all the drama works out in the end and doesn't interfere with the girls' schedules.