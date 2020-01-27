Rocket Punch reveals details for 'Red Punch' comeback through adorable scheduler

Rocket Punch is officially coming back soon!

On January 28 KST, Woollim Entertainment dropped the teaser scheduler leading up to the release of the group's second mini album 'Red Punch.' Fittingly red itself, the scheduler revealed the various teasers the group intends on unveiling, including music video teasers for both the original and performance versions of the title track's music video.



Meanwhile, 'Red Punch' is set for release on February 10 KST.

Stay tuned for the teasers the group has in store!