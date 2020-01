Golden Child is only days away from releasing their repackage album 'Without You'!





At midnight on January 28 KST, their agency Woollim Entertainment dropped the highlight medley for the album. The medley introduces both title track "Without You" and new song "I Love U Crazy."

Meanwhile, 'Without You' is the repackage of their first studio album 'Re-Boot,' featuring the single "Wannabe," which was originally released in November 2019.

Check out the medley above!