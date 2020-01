Kim Jae Hwan is surprising fans with a new single!

On January 28 KST, the singer shared an image teaser announcing the new single album, whose title translates to 'Hello,' through his official social media. In the image, he is sitting by a window, enjoying the natural sunlight as he reads a book and closely examines a folded piece of paper in his hand.

Meanwhile, the single album is set for release on February 2 at 6 PM KST.

Stay tuned for more news about this exciting release!