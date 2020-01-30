Red Velvet gives Wendy a shoutout at the Seoul Music Awards

Red Velvet gave Wendy a shoutout at the Seoul Music Awards on January 30th.

Wendy was unable to join the group for the awards ceremony due to her injuries. The girls received a Bonsang award and mentioned Wendy in their thank you speech. Irene stated: "My heart is hurting because Wendy can't join us on stage, but we will wait for her just as our fans are waiting for her." Seulgi added: "We will come back to you in 2020 as a five-member group."





We wish Wendy a safe and healthy recovery!

