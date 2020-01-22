9

Popular Youtuber and shopping mall owner Haneul under controversy for allegedly being an abusive boss, denies claims

Popular Youtuber and shopping mall owner Haneul has been accused by multiple former employees of being an abusive boss.

Haneul is known to have a down-to-earth and kind image and often uploads vlogs where she is seen visiting her office and treating employees to food and gifts. She was also featured on YouTube channel Asian Boss for her work regarding her shopping mall. However, netizens uncovered anonymous reviews on Glassdoor describing Haneul as abusive, throwing pens and terrorizing her employees with her mood swings. Her company has a high resignation rate and shows a 91% turnover rate.

Haneul recently made an Instagram post denying the claims which reads as follows:

안녕하세요. 하늘입니다. 우선, 좋지 않은 일로 많은 분들께 심려를 끼쳐드려 죄송한 마음입니다. . 오늘은 그 어떤 날보다 힘들게 보낸 하루였습니다. 제가 하지 않았던 행동들이 사실인 것처럼 받아들여지고, 이에 오해와 억측으로 저를 좋아해 주시는 분들을 가슴 아프게 해드린 것 같아 마음이 아픕니다. . 지금까지 성장해오며, 좋은 분들을 많이 만나왔기에 사람을 중요하게 생각하는 가치관은 변함이 없었는데, 앞으로 더 배려하고, 더 넓고 깊은 사람이 되라는 가르침을 주신 것 같습니다. . 좋은 사람, 좋은 회사가 될 수 있도록 노력하도록 하겠습니다. . 다시 한번 심려 끼쳐드려 죄송합니다.

"Hello. This is Haneul. First of all, I would like to apologize for causing worries about this unpleasant news. Today was a harder day than any other. My heart hurts because people are believing that I did things that I never did and that the people who love me are hurt because of these misunderstandings. I always thought that the good people I meet are important and contributed to my growth, but I will try to become a more understanding and generous person. I will try to become a good person and run a good company. I apologize once again for causing worry." 


What do you think?



borahae
45 minutes ago

I worked for a popular boutique clothing brand company meaning you and your colleagues work with your boss directly, and let me tell you - it was a nightmare. I could sympathize with the owner as it is tremendously difficult and stressful to lead a brand, but her mood swings, crazy demands and absolute unpredictability had a constant employee flow after tearful breakdowns. I too quit after half a year even though I had the least amount of interaction with the boss from my team, it was just a toxic environment.

Ohboy
49 minutes ago

I think that if there is a 91% turnover rate then working conditions must be shite. 91%, holy crap. There's nothing she can say to justify that.

