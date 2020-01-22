Popular Youtuber and shopping mall owner Haneul under controversy for allegedly being an abusive boss, denies claims

Popular Youtuber and shopping mall owner Haneul has been accused by multiple former employees of being an abusive boss.

Haneul is known to have a down-to-earth and kind image and often uploads vlogs where she is seen visiting her office and treating employees to food and gifts. She was also featured on YouTube channel Asian Boss for her work regarding her shopping mall. However, netizens uncovered anonymous reviews on Glassdoor describing Haneul as abusive, throwing pens and terrorizing her employees with her mood swings. Her company has a high resignation rate and shows a 91% turnover rate.

Haneul recently made an Instagram post denying the claims which reads as follows:

"Hello. This is Haneul. First of all, I would like to apologize for causing worries about this unpleasant news. Today was a harder day than any other. My heart hurts because people are believing that I did things that I never did and that the people who love me are hurt because of these misunderstandings. I always thought that the good people I meet are important and contributed to my growth, but I will try to become a more understanding and generous person. I will try to become a good person and run a good company. I apologize once again for causing worry."





