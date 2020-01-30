Pentagon release comeback schedule for 'Universe: The Black Hall'

Pentagon have released their comeback schedule for 'Universe: The Black Hall'!
As you can see below, fans can expect a track list on February 3, concept images on February 4-5, and the online release of 'Universe: The Black Hall' on February 12 KST. The teasers so far suggest fans can expect a darker concept from Pentagon's concept with their first full album.
Stay tuned for updates on Pentagon's comeback!
