Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 30 minutes ago

MAMAMOO's Moon Byul reveals schedule plan for solo album 'Dark Side of the Moon'

AKP STAFF

MAMAMOO's Moon Byul has revealed the schedule plan for her upcoming solo album 'Dark Side of the Moon'!

The teaser image below revealed fans can expect the logo and title song for Moon Byul's second solo album on January 31 KST, the album release on February 14 KST, and a solo concert this April. The title 'Dark Side of the Moon' suggests that the MAMAMOO member will be returning with something heavier than her previous winter release "Snow".  


Stay tuned for updates on Moon Byul's return.

  1. MAMAMOO
  2. Moon Byul
  3. DARK SIDE OF THE MOON
0

bartkun2,281 pts 1 minute ago 0
1 minute ago
But looking at this schedule we already know logo and title. This is probably because of time difference between Korea/Europe/USA. It's already 31st jan in Korea

0

jjajangmyeon231,471 pts 28 minutes ago 0
28 minutes ago

Excited for this Mamamoonbyul comeback 😁

