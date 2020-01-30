Rocket Punch's Suyun & Juri are fire in 'Red Punch' teaser images & moving posters

Rocket Punch's Suyun and Juri are next in 'Red Punch' teaser images and moving posters.



Like Sohee and Dahyun as well as Yeonhee and Yunkyoung, Suyun and Juri and rocking bold, red outfits. As previously reported, Rocket Punch are coming back with their second mini album 'Red Punch' on February 10. Fans can expect more teasers until January 31 KST, jacket making-of films on February 1-2, and an MV teaser on February 4 until the mini album's release.



Check out Suyun and Juri's teaser images and moving posters below.

