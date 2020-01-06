N.Flying is all smiles with their new member for 'Fly High Project Note 6'

N.Flying will be back soon!

The boys have been continuing their 'FLY HIGH PROJECT', which releases a song every two months. In the new teaser image, the boys are posing with their new bassist Dongsung for the first time in an official photo. The new bassist and maknae is the former leader of HONEYST, who joined N.Flying recently.

The poster shows that as with their usual 'FLY HIGH PROJECT', N.Flying will be holding their show on February 1st and 2nd at the Yes24 Live Hall. A comeback is sure to follow soon after.

Are you excited for part 6 of the project?