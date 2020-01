ANS has dropped their fierce MV teaser for "Say My Name".

The girls are coming back as an 8-member group instead of their original 6 member line-up, and it looks like they're also bringing a new image. "Say My Name" is a much fiercer sound than their debut song "Boom Boom", and the girls show that they can pull it off perfectly.

Watch the teaser above and get ready for their comeback on January 10th.