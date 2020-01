On January 6, Jay Park published a tweet announcing that he is donating $30K to the NSW Rural Fire Service. In his tweet, he also encourages his label mates at AOMG to do the same.

Im donating 30k to https://t.co/dePKK2qbqs im gonna tell aomg to do the same...hopefully it helps somewhat 🙏 pray for Australia and see u soon ❤️ — JAY BUM PARK (@JAYBUMAOM) January 6, 2020

Australia is currently experiencing severe bushfires around the country, and if you would like to donate to their relief services, you can do so here.

Jay Park will be touring New Zealand on January 8 and Australia on January 10 and 12.