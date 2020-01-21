15

4

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 34 minutes ago

Netizens are supporting Chen's upcoming song with Dynamic Duo in the midst of his marriage and pregnancy announcement

AKP STAFF

EXO's Chen is being met with a lot of support from netizens given his recent marriage and pregnancy announcement.

The popular star will release a track with Dynamic Duo titled "Alone" on January 23rd and many netizens have gone out of their way to voice their support for the star who has been facing backlash from angry fans. Netizens have been voicing their support, saying: 

"Chen said he'd do music for the rest of his life. So I support him."

"I'm looking forward to Chen's latest collaboration."

"Dynamic Duo and Chen. The perfect combination."

"Thank you for singing for us Jongdae."

"I'm glad that we get to listen to his beautiful voice again." 

Are you looking forward to Chen's newest song? 

  1. Chen
3 692 Share 79% Upvoted

0

Andrada23971,306 pts 16 minutes ago 0
16 minutes ago

That's why Chen is an idol, so he can make beautiful music and so we can get to enjoy that amazing and soothing voice of his, not to fuel someone's fantasies.

Share

0

soshilovelife78 pts 29 minutes ago 0
29 minutes ago

Can't wait! And it is only two days more to go, I can't believe people want to bury this talent just because he is living a life.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

G-Dragon
G-Dragon rocks female clothing at a fashion show
2 hours ago   14   10,572
G-Dragon
G-Dragon rocks female clothing at a fashion show
2 hours ago   14   10,572

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND