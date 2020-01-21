Netizens are supporting Chen's upcoming song with Dynamic Duo in the midst of his marriage and pregnancy announcement

EXO's Chen is being met with a lot of support from netizens given his recent marriage and pregnancy announcement.

The popular star will release a track with Dynamic Duo titled "Alone" on January 23rd and many netizens have gone out of their way to voice their support for the star who has been facing backlash from angry fans. Netizens have been voicing their support, saying:

"Chen said he'd do music for the rest of his life. So I support him."

"I'm looking forward to Chen's latest collaboration."

"Dynamic Duo and Chen. The perfect combination."

"Thank you for singing for us Jongdae."

"I'm glad that we get to listen to his beautiful voice again."

Are you looking forward to Chen's newest song?