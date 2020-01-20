Dynamic Duo and EXO's Chen tease MV for their latest collaboration single 'You'

Dynamic Duo and EXO's Chen are preparing to release another single together!

On January 20 KST, Dynamic Duo's agency Amoeba Culture released the music video teaser for their upcoming song "You." In the video, a piano plays a soft R&B melody in the background as an older man and a young woman both ride on a train, looking lonesomely out the window at the scenery as they ride by.

While Dynamic Duo had released teasers for the single before, this is the very first one that reveals the artist they are collaborating with. The song comes almost exactly two years after Dynamic Duo and Chen's previous collaboration single "Nosedive."

Check out the teaser above, and stay tuned for the full song when it drops on January 23!