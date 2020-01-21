Jin Hua storms out of the house after fighting with Ham So Won yet again

Jin Hua and Ham So Won engaged in a heated couple fight yet again on 'Flavor of Wife'.

The January 21st broadcast showed the two engaging in a fight after Ham So Won became angry that Jin Hua didn't clean after their daughter's diapers. Jin Hua began cleaning while in a cold sweat but Ham So Won continued to lecture him, leading to his gradual anger.

The fight eventually escalated when Ham So Won asked Jin Hua: "Is our apartment a toilet?" Jin Hua became angry and threw the tissue he had in hand on the floor before storming out of the house.

What do you think of the couple's drama?