Jin Hua storms out of the house after fighting with Ham So Won yet again

Jin Hua and Ham So Won engaged in a heated couple fight yet again on 'Flavor of Wife'.
The January 21st broadcast showed the two engaging in a fight after Ham So Won became angry that Jin Hua didn't clean after their daughter's diapers. Jin Hua began cleaning while in a cold sweat but Ham So Won continued to lecture him, leading to his gradual anger.
The fight eventually escalated when Ham So Won asked Jin Hua: "Is our apartment a toilet?" Jin Hua became angry and threw the tissue he had in hand on the floor before storming out of the house.
What do you think of the couple's drama?
Log in to comment