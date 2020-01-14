Lee Hyori dances along to Zico's 'Any Song'

Lee Hyori showed support for Zico's "Any Song".



Zico dropped his song "Any Song" just yesterday, and Kim Chung Ha as well as MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa already cheered the rapper on. It looks like Lee Hyori is also a huge fan of the track.



On January 14, Lee Hyori shared the below video on Instagram with the message, "I love this song. Dance any which way."



Have you heard Zico's "Any Song" yet?