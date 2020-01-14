72

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 23 hours ago

Lee Hyori dances along to Zico's 'Any Song'

Lee Hyori showed support for Zico's "Any Song".

Zico dropped his song "Any Song" just yesterday, and Kim Chung Ha as well as MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa already cheered the rapper on. It looks like Lee Hyori is also a huge fan of the track.

On January 14, Lee Hyori shared the below video on Instagram with the message, "I love this song. Dance any which way."

Have you heard Zico's "Any Song" yet? 

I ❤️this song 아무렇게나 춤춰

Ohboy697,640 pts 21 hours ago 1
21 hours ago

I love the song, and I love that Hyori looks so happy while dancing to it.

Nicole33593,033 pts 19 hours ago 0
19 hours ago

A queen is still a queen even while wearing no makeup and sweatpants. Love her.

