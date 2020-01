Block B's Zico and Kim Chung Ha adorably dance together to 'Anysong', just hours before its release.



Following a cute video of him and MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa dancing together to 'Anysong', Zico posted another video on January 13 KST. And this time, the video features Kim Chung Ha. In the caption, he wrote, "#Impending release #Follow our moves".

Zico's new digital single 'Anysong' is set for release on January 13 at 6 PM KST. Check out their dance moves below!