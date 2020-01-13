Zico has his own birthday party in 'Any Song' MV

Zico has dropped his music video for "Any Song"!
In the music video, the Block B member's friends hold a birthday party for him, but he decides he'd like to have his own instead. "Any Song" is about comforting yourself by listening to any song to lift your mood.
Watch Zico's "Any Song" MV aobve, and let us know what you think of the song below.
