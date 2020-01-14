Former X1 members Nam Do Hyun & Lee Han Gyul to perform at '12th K-Pop Festival 2020' in Sapporo

Former X1 members Nam Do Hyun and Lee Han Gyul are performing at the '12th K-Pop Festival 2020' in Sapporo.



Though X1 fans were disappointed by the group's disbandment, it looks like they can still expect the members to promote individually. On January 14, Nam Do Hyun and Lee Han Gyul's label MBK Entertainment announced the two idols will be attending the '12th K-Pop Festival 2020' in Sapporo.



According to the label, both idols are doing their best to prepare for the upcoming festival in Japan on February 8. Other artists attending the festival include Kim Jae Hwan, Nature, and TOO.



In other news, Nam Do Hyun and Lee Han Gyul are holding a fan meeting with fans as they promised during a V Live stream.