Korean netizens furious over offensive line in Netflix film 'Sex Education Season 2' about kimchi that was removed from Korean translations

Korean netizens are furious after a line for the Netflix movie 'Sex Education Season 2' referred to kimchi.

The show is currently teasing its second season and is currently wrapped up in controversy after a line from the trailer stated: "My c*m tastes like kimchi." In addition, Korean netizens noticed that this line had been erased from Korean translations of the show, inciting more fury.



Netizens have been angrily commenting, stating:

"The fact that they removed that line just for Korean audiences means they knew it is offensive and racist, and they knew we'd be offended listening to it."

"Is this a joke Netflix? You just got rid of the translation in the Korean version and that's it?"

"The problem is the negative connotation of saying it smells like Kimchi."

What do you think of this controversy? Check out the trailer below.