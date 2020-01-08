6

3

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 31 minutes ago

Korean netizens furious over offensive line in Netflix film 'Sex Education Season 2' about kimchi that was removed from Korean translations

AKP STAFF

Korean netizens are furious after a line for the Netflix movie 'Sex Education Season 2' referred to kimchi.

The show is currently teasing its second season and is currently wrapped up in controversy after a line from the trailer stated: "My c*m tastes like kimchi." In addition, Korean netizens noticed that this line had been erased from Korean translations of the show, inciting more fury.

Netizens have been angrily commenting, stating: 

"The fact that they removed that line just for Korean audiences means they knew it is offensive and racist, and they knew we'd be offended listening to it."

"Is this a joke Netflix? You just got rid of the translation in the Korean version and that's it?"

"The problem is the negative connotation of saying it smells like Kimchi." 

What do you think of this controversy? Check out the trailer below.

  1. misc.
3 3,193 Share 67% Upvoted

0

Andrada2397671 pts 2 minutes ago 0
2 minutes ago

But why...kimchi? They could've chosen any other word for that line, why did it have to be kimchi?

Share

0

mipcy1,376 pts 8 minutes ago 0
8 minutes ago

I need context for that line.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Winners of the '9th Gaon Chart Music Awards'!
5 hours ago   26   23,373
AB6IX, ATEEZ, CIX, EVERGLOW, ITZY, ONEUS
Rookie groups with the best stage presence
19 hours ago   64   30,284
LOONA
Backstage videos from LOONA photoshoot
20 hours ago   0   748

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND