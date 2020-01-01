KNK's V Live clip trends as a meme for "That one time when an idol said a dick during a live stream"

KNK's V Live clip is trending as a meme for "That one time when an idol said a dick during a live stream".

The original V Live was streamed in July of this past year but the clip is trending as a meme for the new year. In the clip, KNK members have gathered around in a cozy studio setting, taking care of their dog, Tissue. Then, Jeong In Seong shouted "Stay still. I need to wipe your dick." After his blunt remarks, the other member immediately punches him and the studio becomes silent for a brief moment.

Garnering instant popularity via various online communities since its posting, the clip had netizens commenting, "The statement itself was fine but other members' reaction had me cracking up", "The silence after a punch sound-this is hilarious!", "I think he is experienced in taking care of puppies. But this is still funny", "The dog is so cute!", "I clicked so fast just reading the title but it was about a puppy hahaha", and more.



Below is the photo of the dog in the clip. His full name is "Mool Tissue", meaning wet wipes in Korean. Also, check out the clip below!

