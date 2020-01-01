Chanyeol's letter to EXO members had everyone tearing up

EXO held their last concert of 2019 at KSPO Dome in Seoul on December 31. During the concert, EXO's Chanyeol revealed a special message for the members which he prepared without them knowing. Below is his letter to the members that had everyone tearing up.

December 31, 2019

To my flower and my wings, my members, who I spent half of my life together and will stay together for the rest of my life

The time we spent together since 2008 was remarkably splendid that I can't even put into words.

I still vividly remember the time we first met, introducing myself in front of everyone.

It is not easy to have one person in your life to share memories for such a long time yet I have 8 family members who I can cherish every moment. This makes me feel proud and secure beyond words.

Do you remember just like I remember every moment?

These days, wherever I go, it reminds me of the time when we were together.

I'm a people person and I tend to get lonely easily. So when I do stuff by myself that we used to do together, it makes me miss members a lot.

What defines happiness in our terms?

I believe our definition of happiness means being able to laugh and talk about things even after a long time has passed.

Thank you to members for continuously working hard until 2019, and I hope we could stay like us, offering a hug when it's difficult.

Minseok hyung, Suho hyung, Lay hyung, Baekhyun, Jongdae, Kyungsu, Jongin, Sehun, I love you a lot.

We are one. I love you EXO.

Also, check out Chanyeol's surprise VCR for the members at their concert below.