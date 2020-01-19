NCT's Taeil, Haechan, and Johnny support EXO's Suho backstage at 'The Man Who Laughs' musical

EXO's Suho recently welcomed some very special guests backstage at his musical!

On January 19 KST, NCT 127's official Twitter account revealed that members Taeil, Haechan, and Johnny recently attended a performance of 'The Man Who Laughs' to support their SM Entertainment labelmate. In the photo, all three can be seen posing for a photo with Suho, who is dressed in his costume as the main character Gwynplaine.



Meanwhile, Suho just began another season as the main role. He originally also played Gwynplaine for the musical's first run in 2018.

Check out NCT 127's post below!