Hyolyn has revealed her album cover for "Hug Me Silently" featuring Crucial Star.
The album cover features the two characters from Hyolyn's previous comic strip teasers as they hug one another.
Hyolyn's "Hug Me Silently" drops on January 31 KST. Stay tuned for updates, and check out her voice mail teaser clip if you missed it here.
6
3
Posted by2 hours ago
Hyolyn reveals album cover for 'Hug Me Silently' feat. Crucial Star
Hyolyn has revealed her album cover for "Hug Me Silently" featuring Crucial Star.
0 349 Share 67% Upvoted
Log in to comment