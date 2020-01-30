6

Hyolyn reveals album cover for 'Hug Me Silently' feat. Crucial Star

Hyolyn has revealed her album cover for "Hug Me Silently" featuring Crucial Star.

The album cover features the two characters from Hyolyn's previous comic strip teasers as they hug one another. 

Hyolyn's "Hug Me Silently" drops on January 31 KST. Stay tuned for updates, and check out her voice mail teaser clip if you missed it here.

