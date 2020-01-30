2

SAAY drops cinematic teaser video for 'Winter'

SAAY has dropped a cinematic teaser video for "Winter".

The teaser video features narration by the rapper as she walks through an abandoned building. It looks like SAAY is returning with a dramatic, mysterious concept, and fans can expect "Winter" on February 5 KST.

Watch SAAY's "Winter" teaser video above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

tyger1111 pts 7 minutes ago 0
7 minutes ago

Yaas! Vollers unite!

'Idol Room' to come to an end after 2 years
'Idol Room' to come to an end after 2 years
3 hours ago   24   18,705
