SAAY drops cinematic teaser video for 'Winter'

SAAY has dropped a cinematic teaser video for "Winter".
The teaser video features narration by the rapper as she walks through an abandoned building. It looks like SAAY is returning with a dramatic, mysterious concept, and fans can expect "Winter" on February 5 KST.
Watch SAAY's "Winter" teaser video above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
Posted by1 hour ago
