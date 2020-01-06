On January 6, the companies of X1’s members came together to discuss the future of X1. After the meeting, the companies have came to the decision to disband the group.

The companies released a combined statement:

"Hello.

This is Play M Entertainment, Yuehua Entertainment, T.O.P. Media, OUI Entertainment, MBK Entertainment, Woollim Entertainment, DSP Media, Starship Entertainment and Brandnew Music.

After negotiation between X1 members and their companies under the condition of unanimous agreement, an agreement was not reached and have thus decided on their disbandment."

This marks the end of X1, which was a project group created from Mnet’s Idol survival program “PRODUCE X 101”.

The group was under controversy for vote manipulation, and the line up was revealed to be rigged even before the final episode aired.

On December 30 last year, CJ ENM also issued a public apology for the controversy. CJ ENM’s Heo Minhee apologized for rigging Produce series’ votes, saying that they will give up on all the profits earned by the groups. In addition, they also promised that they would compensate trainees who were affected by the vote manipulation.